Getaway alert: Travel from San Jose to Vancouver on a budget

The bustling west coast seaport, located in British Columbia, is one of Canada's densest, most ethnically diverse cities. The city is surrounded by mountains and boasts thriving art, theatre and music scenes, not to mention a delicious food scene closely tied to the regions bountiful seafood offerings.
Whether you're trying to escape ASAP or you're looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between San Jose and Vancouver, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included popular hotels, restaurants, and attractions in Vancouver, to get you started on planning your ideal get-away.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Flight deals to Vancouver
Currently, the cheapest flights between San Jose and Vancouver are if you leave on February 8 and return from Canada on February 11. Alaska Airlines currently has tickets for $241, roundtrip.
Alaska Airlines also has tickets at that price point in December. If you fly out of San Jose on December 5 and return from Vancouver on December 7, Alaska Airlines can get you there and back for $241 roundtrip.
Top Vancouver hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Vancouver's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do, and customer satisfaction.
The Rosewood Hotel Georgia (801 W. Georgia St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Rosewood Hotel Georgia. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $292.
The La Grande Residence (845 Burrard St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
There's also the 4.7-star rated The La Grande Residence at the Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver, which has rooms for $140/night.
The Sutton Place is a luxury hotel located in the center of Vancouver's shopping district and a few blocks away from the business district and the Vancouver Art Gallery.
The St. Regis Hotel (602 Dunsmuir St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A third option is The St. Regis Hotel. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $156/night. The St. Regis is a 65-room boutique hotel located across the street from the Skytrain and one block away from the Pacific Center Mall.
Featured Vancouver restaurants
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Vancouver's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Cafe Medina (780 Richards St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Vancouver's most popular restaurants is Cafe Medina, which has an average of five stars out of 16 reviews on Skyscanner.
Vij's Restaurant (3106 Cambie St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Vij's Restaurant, with 4.7 stars from 32 reviews.
"Some of the best Indian food I've ever had," wrote reviewer Travis.
The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant (1535 Johnston St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant.
"If you are looking for fresh seafood this place is a must," wrote Carlo. "Come summer or winter. Granville Island is a place to enjoy the magnificent views as well as great food."
Cactus Club Cafe (1790 Beach Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's Cactus Club Cafe.
"This hip and trendy bar sits right on the beach at English Bay," wrote Travis. "They have a big outdoor patio that is very popular, especially on a sunny day."
Top Vancouver attractions
To round out your trip, Vancouver offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are two recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Stanley Park
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Check out Stanley Park.
With over 8 million visitors each year, Stanley Park is one of Vancouver's top destinations for locals and tourists alike. The beautiful park is home to art events, acclaimed restaurants and world famous landmarks, like Prospect Point and the Nine O'Clock Gun.
Prospect Point (5601 Stanley Park Drive)
Then, there's Prospect Point.
"You can ride your bike around the seawall, of course, but be sure to climb up to the lookout to get the full experience of Prospect Point," wrote visitor Alexa. "Get your tourist photo, whether you're a local or a visitor, and stop for a while just to take in the view with some lovely, deep-hearted sighs of appreciation,"