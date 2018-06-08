Ghirardelli Square Festival; other weekend fun from Hoodline

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The most acclaimed American play in recent history is now at SHN Orpheum Theater in San Francisco. 'The Humans', about a Thanksgiving family gathering, won the Tony for Best Play in 2016. Actor Richard Thomas, who stars in the play as Erik, says the writing by Stephen Karam is what makes it so extraordinary.
"People ask us all the time in the talkbacks, how much of the play do you improvise. But the play is so precisely written, it's like a musical score. You know right up to what syllable we come in on and interrupt each other on or speak together," he said.
Thomas said, "It's a hugely entertaining piece of writing. It's delightful and fun as well as very touching. And so plays don't tour that often, you know, we get musicals most of the time, this is the only play touring right now. So don't be afraid of it. It's a very entertaining and wonderful evening in the theater."
Ghirardelli Square Festival
Head to Bayside Aquatic Park Saturday and Sunday for some family fun at the inaugural Ghirardelli Square Festival.
Beach Street will be lined with arts and crafts and live entertainment. And we can't forget about food and beverages. There will be offerings from The Cheese School of San Francisco, San Francisco Brewing Company, and Wattle Creek Winery. The festival is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Laugh City Stand-Up Comedy in Oakland
Check out Oakland's top stand-up comics Saturday at Laugh City's Best of the Bay Showcase. These comics have appeared on Comedy Central, Conan, Hulu, Netflix, and Showtime and are regulars at the Laugh Factory and Comedy Store in LA. Along with the laughs, enjoy a full bar, and a post-show DJ. The show is from 7 to 9 pm at Punchline in Oakland.
