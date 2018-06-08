HOODLINE

Ghirardelli Square Festival; other weekend fun from Hoodline

EMBED </>More Videos

The most acclaimed American play in recent history is now at SHN Orpheum Theater in San Francisco. 'The Humans', about a Thanksgiving family gathering, won the Tony for Best Play in 2016. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The most acclaimed American play in recent history is now at SHN Orpheum Theater in San Francisco. 'The Humans', about a Thanksgiving family gathering, won the Tony for Best Play in 2016. Actor Richard Thomas, who stars in the play as Erik, says the writing by Stephen Karam is what makes it so extraordinary.

"People ask us all the time in the talkbacks, how much of the play do you improvise. But the play is so precisely written, it's like a musical score. You know right up to what syllable we come in on and interrupt each other on or speak together," he said.

"The Humans" at SHN Orpheum Theater
'The Humans' is at SHN Orpheum now through June 17th and tickets are available here.

Thomas said, "It's a hugely entertaining piece of writing. It's delightful and fun as well as very touching. And so plays don't tour that often, you know, we get musicals most of the time, this is the only play touring right now. So don't be afraid of it. It's a very entertaining and wonderful evening in the theater."

For more information on the event, visit this page.

Ghirardelli Square Festival
Head to Bayside Aquatic Park Saturday and Sunday for some family fun at the inaugural Ghirardelli Square Festival.

Beach Street will be lined with arts and crafts and live entertainment. And we can't forget about food and beverages. There will be offerings from The Cheese School of San Francisco, San Francisco Brewing Company, and Wattle Creek Winery. The festival is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

For more information on the event, visit this page.
Laugh City Stand-Up Comedy in Oakland
Check out Oakland's top stand-up comics Saturday at Laugh City's Best of the Bay Showcase. These comics have appeared on Comedy Central, Conan, Hulu, Netflix, and Showtime and are regulars at the Laugh Factory and Comedy Store in LA. Along with the laughs, enjoy a full bar, and a post-show DJ. The show is from 7 to 9 pm at Punchline in Oakland.

For more information on the event, visit this page.

For more fun weekend events from our partners at Hoodline, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlinebay area eventseventsfestivaltheateractorfooddrinkingwineSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOODLINE
SF Eats: 'Boba Butt' nears in Chinatown, CoCo Fresh heads to the Wharf, Bluestem's new happy hour
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
More Hoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News