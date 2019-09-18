Arts & Entertainment

Historians discover Winchester Mystery House windows aren't made by Tiffany

The Winchester Mystery House is pictured in San Jose, Calif. (Winchester Mystery House)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A mystery has been solved at the Winchester Mystery House.

House historians now know who made the glass window panes at the mansion in San Jose... and it's not Tiffany, like some have said during tours.

RELATED: Top 10 mind-bending facts about the Winchester Mystery House

Historians say the windows were actually made by John Mallon, a glass artist in the late 1800's.

The Winchester Mystery House historian had a suspicion the windows were not made by Tiffany, but was only recently able to prove it.

During some restoration work at the house, workers found an envelope tucked inside a wall.

It contained a stamp for Mallon's business, the Pacific American Decorative Company.

The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Calif. has welcomed thousands of guests into the historic home for tours, but none like this. Guests can step into never before seen rooms in this immersive horror tour known as "Unhinged".

