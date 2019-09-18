Historians discover Winchester Mystery House windows aren't made by Tiffany

House historians now know who made the glass window panes at the mansion in San Jose... and it's not Tiffany, like some have said during tours.
Historians say the windows were actually made by John Mallon, a glass artist in the late 1800's.
The Winchester Mystery House historian had a suspicion the windows were not made by Tiffany, but was only recently able to prove it.
During some restoration work at the house, workers found an envelope tucked inside a wall.
It contained a stamp for Mallon's business, the Pacific American Decorative Company.
