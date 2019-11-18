bay area life

A behind-the-scenes look at Cirque du Soleil's Amaluna

Cirque du Soleil's big top show, Amaluna, has arrived in San Francisco! Witness the performers soar through the air during this thrilling program themed around mystery, romance, and female empowerment.

This captivating show revolves around the daughter of Queen Prospera and features her coming of age. The death-defying stunts will have you on the edge of your seat as you follow a story about renewal, rebirth, and femininity. You don't want to miss your chance to attend this awe-inspiring production! Click here for ticket information.

You can see Amaluna at the following locations:
https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna

San Francisco
Under the Big Top, Oracle Park

November 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020

Sacramento
Sutter Health Park
January 22, 2020 - February 23, 2020
