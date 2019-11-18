A behind-the-scenes look at Cirque du Soleil's Amaluna

Cirque du Soleil's big top show, Amaluna, has arrived in San Francisco! Witness the performers soar through the air during this thrilling program themed around mystery, romance, and female empowerment.This captivating show revolves around the daughter of Queen Prospera and features her coming of age. The death-defying stunts will have you on the edge of your seat as you follow a story about renewal, rebirth, and femininity. You don't want to miss your chance to attend this awe-inspiring production! Click here for ticket information.You can see Amaluna at the following locations:https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/amalunaSan FranciscoUnder the Big Top, Oracle ParkNovember 3, 2019 - January 12, 2020SacramentoSutter Health ParkJanuary 22, 2020 - February 23, 2020