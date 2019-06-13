Arts & Entertainment

'Good Burger' pop-up restaurant coming to West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Nickelodeon is launching a "Good Burger" pop-up restaurant in West Hollywood.

The "Good Burger" skits, starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, became famous as part of the "All That" series. The pop-up comes ahead of a reboot of the show.

The team behind "Saved By the Max," the "Saved By the Bell"-themed diner, is partnering with the network to help bring "Good Burger" to life.

Nickelodeon says the pop-up promises "Good Burger"-themed service experience, merchandise and more.

The pop-up won't open until July 10, but you can purchase tickets starting Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

