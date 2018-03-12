ABC PREMIERES

'Grey's Anatomy' fans will flock to ABC's new legal drama 'For the People'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Britt Robertson and Jasmin Savoy Brown about their new ABC legal drama "For The People."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
If you're a fan of "Grey's Anatomy" you'll definitely want to try out the latest "Shondaland" series "For the People."

It is set in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, otherwise known as "The Mother Court."

It follows the classic formula that makes Shonda Rhimes' shows so very popular. It has a group of attractive, young, inexperienced yet hungry for success newcomers who do their best to learn while forming friendships with their more experienced bosses and counterparts.

This ABC legal drama also pits the young prosecutors against the defenders. We start off following a group of three on each side. Two of which happen to be dating each other. Jasmin Savoy Brown's character Allison who is a public defender is dating Seth (Ben Rappaport) who happens to be a prosecutor. The show wastes zero time drumming up conflict as they end up on the same case.

"That is a main theme throughout the entire season, are they on, are they off," Savoy Brown said.

Britt Robertson's character, Sandra, meantime, is so anxious to get her first case, she finds herself in a bit over her head.

"She's all work and no play, it is fun to play that type of character," Robertson said.

But at the end of the day, it's the strong female bond and friendship between Sandra and Allison that makes that show relatable.

"I love a good female friendship, it was a big part of the draw for this project," Robertson said.

Each week tackles a series of different cases while we also get an inside look at the relationships between the attorneys as they struggle with trying to grow their careers while trying to keep some separation from their personal lives.

"For the People" premieres Tuesday, March 13th at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentshonda rhimesABC premieres
ABC PREMIERES
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
Jesse Palmer talks about hosting 'The Proposal' on ABC
San Francisco man vyes for 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin's heart
'Bachelorette' Becca on why this engagement is different
'Bachelorette' Becca follows her heart on night 1
More ABC premieres
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News