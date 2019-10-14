halloween

Half Moon Bay looks to set world record for biggest pumpkin

FILE -- Undated photo of Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, California. (KGO-TV)

By Anser Hassan
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- October is an important time of the year in Half Moon Bay. The so-called World Pumpkin Capital hosts the 46th Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin weigh-off starting at 7 a.m.

These are not supersized pumpkins one decorates and puts out on their front door for Halloween. Some of these pumpkins are the size of a small car. They are so big, they require a forklift and harnesses to move.

Last year's winner, Steve Daletas, grew a pumpkin weighing 2,170 pounds. It may sound big, but it's not the biggest. The world record is 2,624 set in Germany in 2016.

This year's first place winner gets $7 per pound. If anyone can break the world record, they will receive $30,000.

The official weighing begins at 7 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m. on the I.D.E.S. Grounds, 735 Main Street in Half Moon Bay.

The champion pumpkin, along with the top four heaviest pumpkins, will be on display at the Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival this weekend.

Earlier this year, Half Moon Bay's Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off was named as the first ever recipient of the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth's (GPC) World's Top Weigh-Off site award spanning a 25 year period from 1993-2018.

This inaugural award was presented to the weigh-off site that has weighed the ten heaviest pumpkins in the history of the site being part of the GPC," said GPC Historian Jack Larue. "In 2018, the GPC sanctioned 114 weigh-off sites worldwide," said Larue.

The top ten pumpkins weighed at the Half Moon Bay site have a total combined weight of 20,414.0 pounds for an average weight of 2,041.4 pounds. The Ohio Valley weigh-off site came in second place with a top ten total combined weight of 20,282.0 pounds for an average weight of 2,028.2 pounds. In third place was the Stillwater Minnesota weigh-off site with a top ten total combined weight of 20,168.0 pounds for an average of 2,016.8 pounds.

