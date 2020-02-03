'Hamilton' movie coming to theaters with original Broadway cast

The cast of "Hamilton" performing at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City.

LOS ANGELES -- "Hamilton" is not throwing away its shot of coming to the big screen.The 11-time Tony Award-winning musical will be released in theaters by the Walt Disney Studios on Oct. 15, 2021, and will feature the original Broadway cast.The cast members reprising their roles in the film include Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.The film is not like other movie musicals where the production is re-created on a set, but rather it is a filmed version of the show straight from the Richard Rodgers Theatre prior to the original cast leaving in 2016."We are thrilled for fans of the show and new audiences across the world to experience what it was like on stage - and in the audience - when we shot this at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016. We wanted to give everyone the same seat, which is what this film can provide," said producer and director Thomas Kail.The movie will transport its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way, creating a new way to experience "Hamilton.""Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that 'Hamilton' was hailed as an astonishing work of art. All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a news release. "And we're thrilled to have the opportunity to share this same Broadway experience with millions of people around the world.""I fell in love with musical storytelling growing up with the legendary Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney collaborations - 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Beauty and The Beast,' 'Aladdin,'" Miranda added. "I'm so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of 'Hamilton' - a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local movie theater. We're excited to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company of Hamilton to the largest audience possible.""Hamilton" debuted on Broadway in 2015 and has won numerous awards including 11 Tonys, a Grammy, an Olivier and a Pulitzer Prize.