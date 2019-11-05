hamilton

'Hamilton' run extended in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The hit Broadway show "Hamilton" will remain in San Francisco for a while.

The show just announced an extension to its run at BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre.

You can now see it for 21 more weeks through May 31.

Tickets are available here.

