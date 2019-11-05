'Hamilton' run extended in San Francisco

The show just announced an extension to its run at BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre.
You can now see it for 21 more weeks through May 31.
Tickets are available here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- 'Hamilton' San Francisco: Behind-the-scenes with the stars
- Trivia with 'Hamilton' stars Simon Longnight, Ruben J. Carbajal and Brandon Louis Armstrong
- Interview with 'Hamilton' stars Julius Thomas and Julia Harriman
- Get a peek at the costumes that bring 'Hamilton' to life
- 'Hamilton' actress Sabrina Sloan works it on stage and at home
- 'Hamilton' takes over ABC7 'Midday Live'
- 'Hamilton' music director Lily Ling teaches you how to beatbox
- What is 'Hamilton?' Here's what to know about the groundbreaking musical