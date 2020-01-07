Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Bay Area!

The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to the Bay Area!
As part of seven games in the Bay Area, the Harlem Globetrotters and their famous tune, "Sweet Georgia Brown," will be making a debut at San Francisco's new Chase Center. In addition, "Pushing the Limits" Tour is set to play at the Oakland Arena and SAP Center at San Jose from Jan. 11-20.
A trip to the Bay Area has extra meaning for the Globetrotters in recent years, as the comparison between the Globetrotters and the Golden State Warriors is commonplace for media, fans and players. The Globetrotters have collaborated with the Warriors on several occasions, including a visit with Stephen Curry in 2018 and an introduction of the Globetrotters' 4-point shot with Klay Thompson in 2017.
On the new tour, Globetrotters' fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game. Plus, many markets will feature a glow in the dark performance.
