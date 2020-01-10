Harlem Globetrotters

Harlem Globetrotters 'Pushing The Limits' world tour debuting in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Harlem Globetrotters is returning to the Bay Area on a new world tour.

"Pushing the Limits" tour will debut in San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose as part of a seven game series in the Bay Area.

Star players Zeus McClurkin and and Scooter Christenson joined ABC7's Larry Beil and Spencer Christian in the studio to talk about the tour, and challenging Warriors point guard Steph Curry for a trick shot.

Harlem Globetrotters say the Bay Area has extra meaning for the group, as the team is often compared to the Golden State Warriors by many fans and players.

The Globetrotters will make their Chase Center debut on Saturday, Jan. 11, followed by the Oakland Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, in addition to the SAP Center at San Jose on Friday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 19 through Monday, Jan. 20.

Tickets are available for purchase through their website.
