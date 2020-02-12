jimmy kimmel live

Harrison Ford talks 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' appearance on 'Kimmel'

LOS ANGELES -- Harrison Ford is opening up about Han Solo's appearance in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

In an interview this week on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Kimmel quipped that Ford "was almost pleading with the Star Wars people to kill Han Solo" during a prior appearance on Kimmel's show.

"You had enough of Han Solo. You wanted him dead," Kimmel said.

"You're putting a different complexion on it all," Ford chimed in. "I figured that his utility had been exhausted, bled out, and I was willing to die for the cause to bring some gravitas."



Kimmel then pointed out that Ford did indeed "die for the cause" but later appeared in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," to which Ford responded: "No good deed goes unpunished."

"How did that happen? Who convinced you to do that, because I would imagine it would take some convincing?" Kimmel asked.

"JJ [Abrams] said, 'This is a good idea. I, JJ, have decided that this is a good idea and I would like you to do it,'" Ford responded, adding that he trusted Abrams' judgment.

Ford stars in the upcoming 20th Century Studios film "The Call of the Wild," which hits theaters in the United States on Feb. 21, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livemoviesmovie newslucasfilmjimmy kimmelstar wars
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Watch the new trailer for 'The Call of the Wild'
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
9-time Oscar host Billy Crystal says he doesn't like no-host trend
Renee Zellweger says she turned into 'geek' when she won Oscar
Jessica Simpson recounts having Chuck Norris as her childhood acting coach
Jimmy Kimmel has 49ers fans to wear Chiefs uniforms, gear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 test negative for coronavirus at Travis Air Force Base
VIDEO: Gun put to man's head in brazen daylight armed robbery
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions today
Bay Area mom and daughter cleared from coronavirus quarantine
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Deval Patrick, last black candidate in 2020 race, drops out
Show More
Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through SoCal apartment complex
Oakland apartment tenants on strike, refuse to pay rent
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
State's attorney 'welcomes' review as Jussie Smollett re-indicted
Honda recalls minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk
More TOP STORIES News