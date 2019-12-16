Arts & Entertainment

Harvey Weinstein says he's advanced women's film careers

NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein says he is a pioneer in advancing the careers of women in the film industry, saying his work has been forgotten in the wake of allegations of sexual assault.

"I feel like the forgotten man,'' Weinstein said in an interview published Sunday in the New York Post. "I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first. I pioneered it."

Scores of women have accused the movie mogul of sexual misconduct. He has denied allegations of nonconsensual sex. He faces a Jan. 6 trial on rape and sexual assault charges in state court, where he has pleaded not guilty.

"It all got eviscerated because of what happened,'' Weinstein said in the interview. "My work has been forgotten.''

Weinstein was interviewed while recuperating at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday, a day after spinal surgery.

"The issues and charges in the criminal case should be the sole focus at this time," lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents a number of accusers, said in a statement to ABC News.

"Whatever he has done professionally for women may or may not be relevant at the time of sentencing if he is convicted," Allred said. "For now, any attempt by him to recast his tattered reputation or to appear to ask for sympathy will only serve to trigger many of those who allege that they are victims of Mr. Weinstein."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityrapesex assaultharvey weinstein
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER Alert issued for SJ girl, dad accused of stabbing mom
AccuWeather forecast: Coldest day of week, breezy afternoon
Kaiser mental health workers strike across California
Raider fans look to 1st Vegas season after devastating Coliseum finale
Newtown state football title brings joy on painful anniversary
SF Dungeness crab season begins after delay
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
Show More
Mini Australian shepherd stolen from outside SF grocery store
Raider Nation says goodbye to team during last game at Coliseum
Raiders fall to Jaguars 20-16 in final game at Coliseum
Pixar's 'Wind' is metaphor for immigration, Korean family's fear and hope
Oakland Raiders fan gets ticket to final home game
More TOP STORIES News