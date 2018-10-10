Just in time for the Holidays, Hasbro has released a new collection of classic board games with an adult spin.They include "Clue: What Happened Last Night? Lost in Vegas Parody Edition"-- a group of friends wake up in a Vegas hotel room, but "Buddy" is missing. Players have to solve the mystery of who was last with him, where they left him and what they were doing.Other parodies include, "The Game of Life: Quarter-Life Crisis", "Mystery Date: Catfished-- Dating in the Digital Age", "Sorry! Not Sorry!", and "Botched Operation."The games are available at Target stores for $20 each.