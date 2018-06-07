DISNEY

'We can't wait to share it with the world': Head writer previews Disney Junior series 'Fancy Nancy'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's always a good sign when a new TV show is renewed for a second season before the first season has even aired!

That's the case with Disney's "Fancy Nancy," an animated TV series for kids that's coming soon to the small screen.

Head writer Krista Tucker says the show, based on the best-selling books by Jane O'Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser, is centered around a 6-year-old girl who is "determined to live a fancy life even though the world around her seems...tragically plain."

"We can't wait to share it with the world," Tucker says. "Fancy Nancy" premieres on Disney Junior on July 13. To learn more about the books, click here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
