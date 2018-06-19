ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Heather Locklear hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after domestic dispute

Police responded to a domestic dispute at her home Sunday. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
Actress Heather Locklear has been hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.

According to People Magazine, the Melrose Place star was threatening to kill herself when police responded to her home for a domestic dispute on Sunday.
VIDEO: Bay Area restaurateurs, foodies react to Anthony Bourdain's death
Anthony Bourdain's death has shocked and saddened Bay Area chefs and restaurateurs, as well as those who were fans of his food and travel show, "Parts Unknown."


Locklear's friends say she's been battling a mental illness and substance abuse for some time.

The actress was also arrested for battery against first responders during last weekend's incident.
