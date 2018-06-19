LOS ANGELES --Actress Heather Locklear has been hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation.
According to People Magazine, the Melrose Place star was threatening to kill herself when police responded to her home for a domestic dispute on Sunday.
Locklear's friends say she's been battling a mental illness and substance abuse for some time.
The actress was also arrested for battery against first responders during last weekend's incident.