HELLO, DOLLY now playing at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- HELLO, DOLLY is now playing through March 17th at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre.

HELLO, DOLLY!
TONY-WINNING BEST MUSICAL HELLO, DOLLY! STARRING BROADWAY LEGEND BETTY BUCKLEY
Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley stars in HELLO, DOLLY! - the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls "the best show of the year!" Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, director Jerry Zaks' "gorgeous" new production (Vogue) is "making people crazy happy!" (The Washington Post). Breaking box office records week after week and receiving thunderous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion - hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it "a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you're lucky enough to score a ticket, you'll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!"

