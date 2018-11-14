Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners

NASHVILLE --Here are the winners of the 2018 Country Music Association Awards.
This list will be updated live throughout the show. Don't miss the CMAs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT
SONG OF THE YEAR
WINNER: "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
"Body Like A Back Road," Sam Hunt
"Drowns the Whiskey," Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
"Drunk Girl," Chris Janson
"Tequila," Dan + Shay
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Luke Combs
Lauren Alaina
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.