Here's what to do in Berkeley this week

Watergate Screening with Academy Award-Winning Director Charles Ferguson
First up, there's this free screening of "Watergate," a 2018 documentary that covers in granular detail the two-year saga over the course of its four hours. The New York Times "Critic's Pick" was directed by Academy Award winner Charles Ferguson ("Inside Job"), who'll be on hand for an after-film discussion.
When: Wednesday, January 30, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Sibley Auditorium, Bechtel Engineering Center, UC Berkeley Campus
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP
Remembering Rightly: Mark Charles, a Native American Christian Perspective
Next, a panel of thinkers on issues of American history, race and public policy will convene at the First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley on Wednesday. Corrina Gould, who was born into Native American tribes in Oakland, and will set the stage with some Bay Area history.
Journalist Mark Charles will then discuss how early-American land policies were justified with Christian theology. A Q&A will follow with Founder and Director of the Oakland Peace Center, Sandhya Jha.
When: Wednesday, January 30, 7-9 p.m.
Where: First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley, 2407 Dana St.
Admission: $15 student; $25 general admission
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Clarity: Wednesday Wellness Sound Healing Bath
Also on Wednesday is the January edition of the Rudramandir Center's monthly sound meditation baths.
Sound meditation is a practice wherein participants simply sit or lie down and relax while sounds from a live performance of gongs, quartz crystal bowls, melodic chimes, ocean drums and other instruments wash over them. The goal? Inner calm.
When: Wednesday, January 30, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Rudramandir Center, 830 Bancroft Way
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Fit Fest Berkeley - Discounted Race Registration Party!
Fit Fest is sporting good retailer Sports Basement's annual gym and race registration event. Discounts will be offered on the year's upcoming events like the Tough Mudder and the Golden Gate Half Marathon. There will be raffles all day, plus music, snacks and even a fun run.
When: Saturday, February 2, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: 2727 Milvia St, 2727 Milvia St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Bay Area Flamenco Festival: Noche de Cante Gitano
Finally, the Bay Area Flamenco Festival showcases Spanish Gitano music on Sunday. Singers Anabel Valencia, David "El Galli" Sanchez and Antonio "El Pulga" Nunez perform, along with guitarist Juan Campallo and percussionist Diego Amador.
When: Sunday, February 3, 7-9 p.m.
Where: La Pena Cultural Center, 3105 Shattuck Ave.
Admission: $30 general seating; $55 premium seating
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets