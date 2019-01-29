Here's what to do in Cupertino this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
"The Man Who Wouldn't Die" (1942)
The Cupertino Library Foundation's Winter Film Series continues with 1942's "The Man Who Wouldn't Die." Detective Mike Shane is tasked with uncovering who is threatening a family, only to uncover that the family is mixed up in some serious hocus pocus. The Cupertino Senior Citizen Center hosts the free event.
When: Tuesday, January 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Cupertino Senior Citizen Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
Cupertino Summer Camp Fair
The local Chamber of Commerce is the organizer of this free summer camp expo at the Cupertino Community Hall. Parents and children K-12 are invited to interact with representatives of educational and recreational programs to help find a good fit for the upcoming summer.
When: Saturday, February 2, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Where: Cupertino Community Hall, 10350 Torre Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to RSVP
ZaiGeZaiGu Free Chinese Culture Fair
ZaiGeZaiGu (Chinese for "Singing in the Valley") is a community of tech workers that organize a yearly Chinese New Year celebration in the valley. This weekend, it's the Spring Festival they're celebrating.
The free afternoon event invites participants to discover aspects of Chinese culture like paper cutting, calligraphy, fashion, games and stories.
When: Saturday, February 2, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Flint Center for the Performing Arts, 21250 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register