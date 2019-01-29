Here's what to do in Cupertino this week

"The Man Who Wouldn't Die" (1942)

Looking to mix things up this week? From a classic film screening to a Chinese cultural fair, here are some solid options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.---The Cupertino Library Foundation's Winter Film Series continues with 1942's "The Man Who Wouldn't Die." Detective Mike Shane is tasked with uncovering who is threatening a family, only to uncover that the family is mixed up in some serious hocus pocus. The Cupertino Senior Citizen Center hosts the free event.Tuesday, January 29, 5:30-8:30 p.m.Cupertino Senior Citizen Center, 21251 Stevens Creek Blvd.FreeThe local Chamber of Commerce is the organizer of this free summer camp expo at the Cupertino Community Hall. Parents and children K-12 are invited to interact with representatives of educational and recreational programs to help find a good fit for the upcoming summer.Saturday, February 2, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.Cupertino Community Hall, 10350 Torre Ave.FreeZaiGeZaiGu (Chinese for "Singing in the Valley") is a community of tech workers that organize a yearly Chinese New Year celebration in the valley. This weekend, it's the Spring Festival they're celebrating.The free afternoon event invites participants to discover aspects of Chinese culture like paper cutting, calligraphy, fashion, games and stories.Saturday, February 2, 1-4 p.m.Flint Center for the Performing Arts, 21250 Stevens Creek Blvd.Free