ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what to do in San Jose this week

Photo: Patrick Savalle/Flickr

By Hoodline
From a bicycling series to lucha libre, there's plenty to enjoy in San Jose this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

D-LO's BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION | Turntass Tuesdays | San jose, CA | YEEVENTS





Turn out for Turntass Tuesdays at Liquid Restaurant & Lounge this week to celebrate the "Bay Area's very own D-Lo's birthday," write the organizers.

San Jose State students get in free, with half off all well drinks and discounted speciality libations. And if you've got the munchies, tacos will be on offer all night, too.

When: Tuesday, February 19, 10 p.m.- Wednesday, February 20, 1:30 a.m.
Where: Liquid Restaurant and Lounge, 32 S. Third St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Real Ignorant Presents: Gammer





The Aura Night Club and Real Ignorant host Gammer Friday night. The event is 21 and over. No hats, plain white tee's or baggy clothes. Rave attire is permitted.

When: Friday, February 22, 9:30 p.m.- Saturday, February 23 1:30 a.m.
Where: 389 S 1st St, 389 S. First St.
Admission: $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SB Clean Creeks First BioBliz





Looking to get outside a bit this week? Check out BioBlitz, "a collaborative race against the clock to discover as many species of plants, animals and fungi as possible," write the organizers. Participants will use the iNaturalist app on their phones to document.

When: Saturday, February 23, 9-11 a.m.
Where: 337 W Virginia St, 337 W. Virginia St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Explore With Us! Bakes and Bikes Ride





Roll Into Downtown & Explore San Jose (RIDESJ) is a springtime bicycle riding series aimed at introducing visitors and residents alike to various neighborhoods around the city. The first ride of the season takes participants to local bakeries and two community-oriented non-profit bike shops. The length of the ride is roughly 6-12 miles.

When: Saturday, February 23, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Saint James Park, North Second Street
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pro Wrestling Revolution - San Jose, February 23rd





Finally, there's the Pro Wrestling Revolution at Mt. Pleasant High School this Saturday. For the Lucha Super Estelar event, is Dragon Lee versus Rey Horus versus Caristico. For the Special Attraction, La Migra takes on Bestia 666. And in a four-way revolution match, check out Ultimo Panda vs. El Dinamita vs. Jungle Boy vs. El Misterioso.

When: Saturday, February 23, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Mt. Pleasant High School, 1750 S. White Road, San Jose, CA 95127
Admission:

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Jose
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
What it takes to make an Oscar-nominated movie
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
Queen, Adam Lambert to perform at the Oscars
4 tech events to check out in San Francisco this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: iCloud captures joyride in car stolen from SJ family
Sen. Bernie Sanders running for president
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies
VTA asking for public input on proposed cuts to bus routes
South Bay college students showcase projects designed for Silicon Valley
15 displaced by 2-alarm house fire near San Francisco's Panhandle
Oakland schools, teachers prepare for looming strike
Brothers claim Jussie Smollett staged attack after threatening letter, source says
Show More
All westbound lanes of I-580 reopen in Oakland following crash
More than a dozen people rescued from ride at SeaWorld in San Diego
Survivor advocates: Oakland Diocese list omits names of dangerous priests
Golden State Warriors' All-Star Weekend showcase is complete
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
More News