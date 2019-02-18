Here's what to do in San Jose this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
D-LO's BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION | Turntass Tuesdays | San jose, CA | YEEVENTS
Turn out for Turntass Tuesdays at Liquid Restaurant & Lounge this week to celebrate the "Bay Area's very own D-Lo's birthday," write the organizers.
San Jose State students get in free, with half off all well drinks and discounted speciality libations. And if you've got the munchies, tacos will be on offer all night, too.
When: Tuesday, February 19, 10 p.m.- Wednesday, February 20, 1:30 a.m.
Where: Liquid Restaurant and Lounge, 32 S. Third St.
Admission: Free
Real Ignorant Presents: Gammer
The Aura Night Club and Real Ignorant host Gammer Friday night. The event is 21 and over. No hats, plain white tee's or baggy clothes. Rave attire is permitted.
When: Friday, February 22, 9:30 p.m.- Saturday, February 23 1:30 a.m.
Where: 389 S 1st St, 389 S. First St.
Admission: $20 (General Admission)
SB Clean Creeks First BioBliz
Looking to get outside a bit this week? Check out BioBlitz, "a collaborative race against the clock to discover as many species of plants, animals and fungi as possible," write the organizers. Participants will use the iNaturalist app on their phones to document.
When: Saturday, February 23, 9-11 a.m.
Where: 337 W Virginia St, 337 W. Virginia St.
Admission: Free
Explore With Us! Bakes and Bikes Ride
Roll Into Downtown & Explore San Jose (RIDESJ) is a springtime bicycle riding series aimed at introducing visitors and residents alike to various neighborhoods around the city. The first ride of the season takes participants to local bakeries and two community-oriented non-profit bike shops. The length of the ride is roughly 6-12 miles.
When: Saturday, February 23, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Saint James Park, North Second Street
Admission: Free
Pro Wrestling Revolution - San Jose, February 23rd
Finally, there's the Pro Wrestling Revolution at Mt. Pleasant High School this Saturday. For the Lucha Super Estelar event, is Dragon Lee versus Rey Horus versus Caristico. For the Special Attraction, La Migra takes on Bestia 666. And in a four-way revolution match, check out Ultimo Panda vs. El Dinamita vs. Jungle Boy vs. El Misterioso.
When: Saturday, February 23, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Mt. Pleasant High School, 1750 S. White Road, San Jose, CA 95127
Admission:
