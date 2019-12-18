Arts & Entertainment

Herman "Ike" Boone, Rocky Mount native and NCCU grad who inspired 'Remember the Titans,' dies at 84

DURHAM, N.C. -- The high school football coach whose story inspired many in "Remember the Titans" has died, according to North Carolina Central University officials. He was 84.

Herman "Ike" Boone, a Rocky Mount native, was a double-graduate of North Carolina Central University and NCCU Athletics Hall of Famer.

The cause of death was not immediately released.
As documented in the "Remember the Titans," Boone was the head football coach at T.C. Williams High School in a racially divided Alexandria, Virginia in 1971. Boone united and coached the diverse team and turned it into Virginia's most powerful football team at the time.

In December 1971, President Richard M. Nixon was quoted as saying "the team saved the city of Alexandria."

The 2000 film "Remember the Titans" starred Denzel Washington portraying Boone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdurhamdurham countynccelebritymoviesocietycelebrity deathsfootballobituary
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House debates President Trump impeachment ahead of vote
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Coast Guard seizes $312 million of suspected cocaine
New video from officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Christmas Forecast: Wet weekend, more rain developing Dec. 25
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Showers today
Ring to use security app to find missing children
Protect your pets if you're traveling this holiday
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
Toy maker to expand its line of plastic green army women
More TOP STORIES News