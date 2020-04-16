We're All In This Together: 'High School Musical' cast reunites for 'Disney Family Singalong'

Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and Lucas Grabee will be part of a performance of the song "We're All In This Together" from the Disney Channel Original Movie.
Joining them in the performance will be other stars from "Descendants," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Zombies," including Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, and director Kenny Ortega.
Ryan Seacrest to host star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' special on ABC tonight
Tisdale posted a video of herself performing the dance number to cheer up those in self-isolation back in March and it has reached almost 9 million views.
Along with the return of the East High Wildcats, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney's "Aladdin" will reunite for a rendition of "Friend Like Me."
Other celebrity guests include Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Aulii Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, and John Stamos.
Derek Hough talks about performing in 'The Disney Family Singalong'
Tune in to see Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé singing "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes," Christina Aguilera singing "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," Thomas Rhett singing "Do You Want to Build a Snowman," and John Stamos singing "It's a Small World" and more.
There will be an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics so those watching at home can sing their Disney favorites with the celebrities.
The special will also air PSAs with talent from across Walt Disney Television to raise awareness about Feeding America. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.
"The Disney Family Singalong" airs tonight from 8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.