D23

Hilary Duff returning for 'Lizzie McGuire' spinoff on Disney Plus streaming service

By Danny Clemens
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- This is what dreams are made of: a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot!

Hilary Duff is set to return for a "Lizzie McGuire" spinoff on Disney+, Disney's upcoming streaming service, the company announced Friday at its D23 fan expo. The company said Duff will play an "older, wiser" Lizzie in the new series.



Duff has repeatedly hinted in recent interviews that a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot, first reported by Deadline Hollywood, could be in the works. She starred for three years on the Disney Channel sitcom and film, which earned a cult following among millennials, in the early 2000s.

Disney hasn't yet said if any other original cast members have signed on for the new series.

Disney+ launches on Nov. 12, 2019, though it's not clear when the "Lizzie McGuire" spinoff will premiere.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentd23televisiondisneydisney channeldisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney+ what to know: Price, release date, shows
D23 2019 Expo: News from the ultimate Disney fan event
'One Day at Disney' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23
'One Day at Disney' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: News from the ultimate Disney fan event
D23 2019 Expo: Fans get a preview of new Avengers Campus
New 'Moana' attraction 'Journey of Water' coming to Epcot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Sacramento shooting arrested in Antioch
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Candidate: Michigan city should be as white 'as possible'
Cocaine worth $1M hidden in bananas shipped to grocery stores
SJPD headquarters first in nation to fly pride flag
Teen with measles may have exposed other visitors at Disneyland Resort
Marlon Wayans talks character development for Netflix's 'Sextuplets'
Show More
Sonoma County to hold full-scale evacuation drill
Man arrested after multiple cars damaged during hit-and-run in SJ
Study finds jump in teen vaping in South Bay
San Francisco must now accept cash
Suspect at large after brazen daylight shooting in SF
More TOP STORIES News