To celebrate the 25th anniversary of #HocusPocus, we’re bringing the beloved Halloween classic back to the big screen 10/26 through 10/31! Get tix now: https://t.co/dBDhiSZcLp pic.twitter.com/Uxn7aygdUU — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 1, 2018

Before the children wear costumes and run amok this All Hallows Eve, they'll have a chance to see a Halloween cult classic in theaters.To celebrate its 25th anniversary,will be back on the big screen at AMC Theaters from Oct. 26 until the end of the month.The 1993 film stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Middler and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters of Salem.Tickets are $5 and can be bought through AMC's website If you want to watch the film from the comfort of your home,is playing more than two dozen times throughout the month, including a special about it for the anniversary.