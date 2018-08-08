OSCARS

Hollywood reacts to new popular film Oscars category

EMBED </>More Videos

Hollywood reacts to best popular film Oscars category (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Oscars are adding a Best Popular Film category, and Hollywood is not happy.

Celebrities are weighing in on the new category on Twitter.

The Academy did not announce what constitutes a "Popular Film."

The changes also include presenting some awards during commercial breaks. This is part of an effort to keep the Oscars run time at 3 hours.

The moves were approved by the Academy at a recent board meeting. All members were notified in a letter.
Click here for more videos and stories about the Oscars.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviemovie newsmovie premieremovie sequelssummer blockbusteracademy awardsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
360 VIDEO: On the red carpet at the 90th Oscars
Bay Area Oscar winner has touching message for daughters in speech
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
'Brady Bunch' house in Studio City officially has a new owner
Becca and Garrett talk about their post-'Bachelorette' future
Life after Macy's: Some Stonestown Galleria shops struggling after anchor tenant's closure
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in San Mateo
VIDEO: What to do if you come face-to-face with a mountain lion
New York City approves cap on Uber, Lyft cars
49ers to honor Dwight Clark with season-long celebration
Mendocino Complex Fires creating poor air quality in Bay Area
Jury deliberations begin in case against Monsanto over Roundup
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Mandatory evacuations reduced for Mendocino Complex wildfires
Show More
Holy Fire burns 4,129 acres near Trabuco Canyon; 5 percent contained
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Ferguson Fire: Yosemite National Park to open to residents only
San Jose agencies host breast milk drive as supplies reach all-time low
Cows swarm water truck in drought-striken Australia
More News