Hollywood reacts to new popular film Oscars category

The film business passed away today with the announcement of the “popular” film Oscar. It had been in poor health for a number of years. It is survived by sequels, tent-poles, and vertical integration. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) August 8, 2018

Best Popular Film? oof — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 8, 2018

Change is coming to the #Oscars. Here's what you need to know:



- A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

- We've set an earlier airdate for 2020: mark your calendars for February 9.

- We're planning a more globally accessible, three-hour telecast. pic.twitter.com/oKTwjV1Qv9 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 8, 2018

The Oscars are adding a Best Popular Film category, and Hollywood is not happy.Celebrities are weighing in on the new category on Twitter.The Academy did not announce what constitutes a "Popular Film."The changes also include presenting some awards during commercial breaks. This is part of an effort to keep the Oscars run time at 3 hours.The moves were approved by the Academy at a recent board meeting. All members were notified in a letter.