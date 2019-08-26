Arts & Entertainment

Singer Howie Day arrested for domestic violence in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN -- Police have arrested singer Howie Day for domestic violence.

Officials say the 38-year-old singer, famous for the songs "She Says," and "Collide," assaulted a woman on Friday in the Aloft hotel in Lower Manhattan, not far from City Hall.

A criminal complaint said she suffered injuries to her neck and hands.

Police also reportedly found a bag of Xanax tablets on him.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlower manhattannew york citymanhattandomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for 3 suspects after jewelry store robbery at Great Mall in Milpitas
San Francisco woman returns to Prius to find car disassembled, battery stolen
EXCLUSIVE: Union Street merchants outraged over increased store break-ins
CHP investigates deadly crash near Brentwood
ABC7 News partners with Taylor Family Foundation to send kids with life-altering health conditions to Camp Arroyo
Helicopter helps bust Fairfield sideshow
Evacuation orders lifted for Mountain fire
Show More
Leonardo DiCaprio-backed fund pledges $5M to fight Amazon fires
G7 leaders vow to help Brazil fight fires
Coast Guard searching for missing man in Discovery Bay
See how Disney's newly announced Star Wars immersive hotel will look
Giants rally behind Longoria to edge Athletics 5-4
More TOP STORIES News