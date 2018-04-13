MUSIC NEWS

Huey Lewis cancels 2018 tour, including Outside Lands performance

EMBED </>More Videos

Huey Lewis and The News has canceled its 2018 tour, including at the Outside Lands Festival, while frontman Lewis deals with his sudden loss of his hearing. (KGO-TV)

NEW YORK --
Huey Lewis and The News has canceled its 2018 tour, including his performance at the Outside Lands Festival, while frontman Lewis deals with the sudden loss of his hearing.

In a statement released Friday, the band says Lewis lost most of his hearing a few months ago before a show in Dallas and now he "can't hear music well enough to sing."

VIDEO: Janet Jackson to headline Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco

Doctors told him he shouldn't perform until his hearing improves. Lewis suspects he has Meniere's disease, a disorder of the inner ear.

Huey Lewis and The News has sold a combined 15 million albums with "Sports" and "Fore!" The group's singles include "Power of Love" and "I Want a New Drug."

Lewis says he wants to "sincerely apologize" to fans and concentrate on getting better. He hopes to be able to perform again soon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusiccelebritycaliforniadistractionmusic newsfestivalbay area eventseventslive musicSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Janet Jackson to headline Outside Lands in San Francisco
MUSIC NEWS
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
More music news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News