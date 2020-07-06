hulu

Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' stars talk about life in quarantine, the best of season 3 and winning awards

Hulu's 'The Handmaid's Tale' streaming seasons 1-3 now.
LOS ANGELES -- With production being halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, we're just going to have to wait that little bit longer for a new season of 'The Handmaid's Tale' on Hulu. Luckily, we have seasons one through three we can enjoy in the meantime.

On The Red Carpet caught up with the stars to see what life has been like during the extended hiatus. Elisabeth Moss, who not only stars but also executive produces and will direct in season four, told OTRC's Karl Schmid that the extended hiatus due to coronavirus was both a blessing and a curse.

"I've definitely had too much time to sit around going is that the way I should shoot it?" the star said. "You have two weeks to prep one episode and now all of a sudden we've had months," Moss added.

For Moss' co-stars Joseph Fiennes and Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale" has given them roles of a lifetime.

"He is just pure evil in one sense, but to get your teeth into Fred, what it offers to me in terms of an actor -- to stretch and to go to uncomfortable places -- has been really compelling," Fiennes told On The Red Carpet.

"I find great sympathy for her," Dowd explained.

Season three sees an entire episode dedicated to taking viewers back to see what shaped her character to become they way she has, a character that won Dowd an Emmy statue.

"Winning an Emmy was really really fun," the actress told Schmid.

Elisabeth Moss also has an Emmy statue for her performance on the hit series and acknowledges what that recognition means. "It means a lot to us. We really value that kind of recognition you know."

Watch all three seasons of "The Handmaid's Tale" streaming on Hulu now.

Join us as nominees are announced July 28th... and find out who WINS the Primetime Emmy Awards September 20th on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesemmyshuluentertainmentprimetime emmy awards
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
HULU
Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult on the raunch and heart of 'The Great'
Season two of 'Ramy' on Hulu is about facing our discomfort
'Little Fires Everywhere' team on the female-led, timely series
Hulu top contenders for expanded categories at Emmy Awards
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA didn't reopen too quickly, Newsom says
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
WATCH TODAY: 7 On Your Side, experts answer tax questions
Amy Cooper charged after calling police on a Black bird watcher
Columbus statue beheaded, Frederick Douglass sculpture toppled
Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on supporter of BLM mural in Martinez
Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge COVID-19 can spread in air
Show More
Coronavirus updates: State denies further Santa Clara Co. reopening
3 Bay Area counties now on state's watch list
Trump wrongly accuses Bubba Wallace of perpetrating 'a hoax'
Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19
2020 Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
More TOP STORIES News