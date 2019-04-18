'I felt it was time' Beach Blanket Babylon's producer announces famous San Francisco musical review will not go on

"There's no rhyme or reason, I felt it was time," said Jo Schuman Silver, the producer of Beach Blanket Babylon.
Silver's husband, the late Steve Silver, opened the show in 1974 for a six-week run. Now, 45 years later, locals and tourists alike, line up on Green Street for a seat to the musical review, which has been seen by more than 6-million people.
Silver was emotional after announcing to the cast and crew Wednesday that their epic run was winding down. She says her decision was not based on finances or ticket sales.
"He left it to me to continue and he knew that I would know when it was the right time to close it. I want the show to go out on top," explained Silver.
"It is my heart. I love this place," said Tammy Nelson, who has spent her whole career at Beach Blanket as a principal performer and wearer of the famous 300-pound San Francisco skyline hat.
"Who would have thought that I would have been in a show for 25 years that has brought so much to a city, to our community," she said, holding back tears.
Known for its iconic hats and political and pop culture spoofs, Beach Blanket Babylon is expert at changing the show to fit the latest world events.
"It's going to be a great loss in my life and a great loss in a lot of people's lives," said philanthropist, Charlotte Shultz, who is a friend of the Silvers and attended the first Beach Blanket performance.
Shultz has been to hundreds of shows since even performing as Wonder Woman in the 40th-anniversary show.
"As my husband, George Shultz says, there are three things about San Francisco when you think of them. The Golden Gate Bridge, the cable cars and Beach Blanket Babylon."
The ticket sale portion of Beach Blanket's website was crashing periodically Wednesday night, presumably as people rushed to buy tickets before it was too late.
"Thank you to our fans for embracing us since opening June 7, 1974. We so hope to see you all soon!" the show's account tweeted Wednesday.