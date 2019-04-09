I know sports: Reggie Aqui beats Larry Beil in March Madness bracket challenge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7's Reggie Aqui knows sports (he doesn't), which is why it was entertaining when he challenged Sports Director Larry Beil to a March Madness bracket challenge.
It's even more entertaining because Reggie just beat Larry!
Not only that, but Reggie revealed a surprise while he was bragging about winning the challenge. All of it is in the video above.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."
You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
