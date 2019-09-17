Arts & Entertainment

'I'm still here': Alex Trebek talks health and future exclusively on GMA

Alex Trebek is back hosting Jeopardy! just months after announcing his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

"Hey. I'm still here," Trebek said during an interview with Good Morning America's TJ Holmes. "I don't feel terrible."

Holmes' exclusive one-on-one interview with Trebek will air Tuesday morning on GMA. He'll talk about the current state of his health and what the new season of Jeopardy! has in store.

Trebek announced in March that he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. By the summer, he said his tumors had shrunk drastically and that he was nearly in remission.

Trebek celebrated his 79th birthday on July 22. He has served as the face of Jeopardy! since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984. He holds the Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.

Season 36 of "Jeopardy!" premieres Monday, Sept. 9. Click here to find out when it airs in your city.
