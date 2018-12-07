In Studio: Montel Williams talks TV, cannabis, life after stroke

We have been watching Montel Williams on TV for years.Now, he's got a show to talk about among many other projects!Friday Williams joined ABC7's Larry Beil in studio.He told us about everything from his show "Military Makeover with Montel," to his cannabis products.Williams even opened up about his health - Many people don't realize he recently suffered a stroke and has battled MS (multiple sclerosis) for almost 20 years.Montel's personal story of overcoming extreme adversity is proof that no matter what a person is going through, if you believe in yourself, explore all options and never give up, anything is possible.You can see the full interview in the video above!