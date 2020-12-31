Influential rapper MF DOOM dead at 49, family confirms

With heavy hearts, we share these words from MF DOOM’s family.https://t.co/hUQAg22Sa4 pic.twitter.com/rJtW5bOwkX — Rhymesayers (@rhymesayers) December 31, 2020

Daniel Dumile, better known as the influential, mask-wearing rapper MF DOOM died in late-October at 49-years-old, according to a post written by his wife on social media.According to Jasmine, Dumile's wife, DOOM passed on Oct. 31. However, his cause of death has not been disclosed."The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family," she wrote. "Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be. My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet."Rhymesayers, an indie hip-hop label company that has worked with DOOM in the past, further confirmed his death by tweeting:Before donning the mask, Daniel Dumile entered the rap scene as Zev Love X, a member of the group KMD (Kausing Much Damage) alongside his -- now-deceased -- younger brother DJ Subroc and MC Rodan.Later, Dumile would rebrand himself as MF DOOM and would go on to release underground hits such as Operation Doomsday, Mm..Food and the critically acclaimed collab-project Madvillainy.