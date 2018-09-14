ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Italian eats, Moon Festival celebrations, and live sumo wrestling: 3 weekend events to enjoy in SF

Photo: Sui-Chih Hsu/Facebook

By Hoodline
There's plenty of cultural events to keep you busy this weekend in San Francisco. Here's our top picks for all the fun headed your way.

Festa Coloniale Italiana



PHOTO: FESTA COLONIALE ITALIANA/FACEBOOK




Now in its tenth year, the Festa Coloniale Italiana is one of the best Italian Street festivals the city has to offer. Held adjacent to Washington Square Park, the free event kicks off in the morning with classical Italian musical performances before the annual pizza toss by restaurateur Tony Gemignani in the afternoon.

Other highlights include Italian wine tasting, traditional Italian dancing, an exhibit of vintage Italian cars and scooters and a free concert to close out the day.

When: September 15, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: San Francisco Italian Athletic Club, 1630 Stockton St.
Price: Free

Click here for more information

Autumn Moon Festival



PHOTO: DAVID YU PHOTOGRAPHY/FACEBOOK

This two-day festival has occurred for the past 27 years and celebrates the importance of the moon in Chinese culture. The streets of Chinatown will be packed with vendors offering everything from cultural exhibits and children's activities to moon cakes, the festival's iconic pastry.

Another festival highlight is the opening parade down Grant Avenue, featuring lion dancers, giant puppets and marching bands. On Sunday, the festival concludes with a flurry of activity, including a "Crazy Rich Asians"= costume & character contest.

When: September 15 - 16, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Grant Ave. between California and Broadway Streets
Price: Free

Click here for more information

Sumo Champions Exhibition



PHOTO: JAPAN CENTER MALLS/FACEBOOK




Why travel all the way to Japan to experience the ancient tradition of sumo wrestling when you can head to Japantown this weekend and see matches for free?

Some of the sumo talents in town include Yama, the two-time world sumo champion (and, at 6'4 and 600 lbs, the heaviest Japanese person in recorded history); Ramy, the Egyptian sumo champion & US sumo open gold medalist; and three-time world sumo champion Byamba. Swing by to catch some amazing athleticism, learn about sumo culture and get a chance to meet the wrestlers themselves.

When: September 16, 12 - 5 p.m.
Where: Japantown Peace Plaza, 1610 Geary Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more information
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Live' EP Michael Gelman now a Guinness World Record holder
Angry fans attack Willie Nelson over Beto rally appearance
BTS Army celebrates 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
VIDEO: K-Pop mania at Oakland's Oracle Arena for BTS
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Redwood City babysitter arrested for sex crimes against several children
WATCH LIVE: Storm-related death reported as Hurricane Florence rages on
BART stabbing suspect's plea hearing in Oakland postponed
Flamin' Hot Cheetos pop-up restaurant coming to Hollywood
WATCH: Water rescues underway in New Bern as Florence lashes NC
Texas woman's 'Hoodrat Snacks' sends munchies to your mailbox
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence begins days of rain, wind
EXCLUSIVE: SF residents pleading with thieves to spare their vehicles
Show More
Zoo celebrates birth of its first baby red panda
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Florence coverage from ABC News
Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler than average highs through weekend
Controversial 19th century statue removed from SF's Civic Center
More News