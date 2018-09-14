Italian eats, Moon Festival celebrations, and live sumo wrestling: 3 weekend events to enjoy in SF

Festa Coloniale Italiana
PHOTO: FESTA COLONIALE ITALIANA/FACEBOOK
Now in its tenth year, the Festa Coloniale Italiana is one of the best Italian Street festivals the city has to offer. Held adjacent to Washington Square Park, the free event kicks off in the morning with classical Italian musical performances before the annual pizza toss by restaurateur Tony Gemignani in the afternoon.
Other highlights include Italian wine tasting, traditional Italian dancing, an exhibit of vintage Italian cars and scooters and a free concert to close out the day.
When: September 15, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: San Francisco Italian Athletic Club, 1630 Stockton St.
Price: Free
Autumn Moon Festival
PHOTO: DAVID YU PHOTOGRAPHY/FACEBOOK
This two-day festival has occurred for the past 27 years and celebrates the importance of the moon in Chinese culture. The streets of Chinatown will be packed with vendors offering everything from cultural exhibits and children's activities to moon cakes, the festival's iconic pastry.
Another festival highlight is the opening parade down Grant Avenue, featuring lion dancers, giant puppets and marching bands. On Sunday, the festival concludes with a flurry of activity, including a "Crazy Rich Asians"= costume & character contest.
When: September 15 - 16, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Grant Ave. between California and Broadway Streets
Price: Free
Sumo Champions Exhibition
PHOTO: JAPAN CENTER MALLS/FACEBOOK
Why travel all the way to Japan to experience the ancient tradition of sumo wrestling when you can head to Japantown this weekend and see matches for free?
Some of the sumo talents in town include Yama, the two-time world sumo champion (and, at 6'4 and 600 lbs, the heaviest Japanese person in recorded history); Ramy, the Egyptian sumo champion & US sumo open gold medalist; and three-time world sumo champion Byamba. Swing by to catch some amazing athleticism, learn about sumo culture and get a chance to meet the wrestlers themselves.
When: September 16, 12 - 5 p.m.
Where: Japantown Peace Plaza, 1610 Geary Blvd.
Price: Free
