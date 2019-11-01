holiday

25 Days of Christmas schedule on Freeform includes 'Rudolph,' 'Frosty'

Here's a sign that the holiday season is upon us: Freeform has shared its annual 25 Days of Christmas schedule.

This year's lineup includes Christmas classics like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Frosty the Snowman," as well as a few fan-favorite films like "The Santa Clause" and "Home Alone."

But, the fun begins even earlier with a Kickoff to Christmas lineup throughout November.

Here's the schedule for 25 Days of Christmas. Freeform premieres are in bold.

All times are Eastern Standard Time.

Sunday, December 1
7am/6c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
9:05am/8:05c Deck the Halls (2006)
11:10am/10:10c Arthur Christmas
1:15pm/12:15c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
2:45pm/1:45c The Santa Clause
4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause 2
6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9pm/8c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:30pm/10:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
1:30am/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Monday, December 2
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30am/6:30c The Muppet Christmas Carol
11am/10c Wrap Battle
12pm/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
2:05pm/1:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
4:15pm/3:15c Deck the Halls (2006)
6:20pm/5:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
New Episodes 9pm/8c Wrap Battle

Tuesday, December 3
7:30am/6:30c Santa Baby
11am/10c The Preacher's Wife
1:40pm/12:40c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
2:40pm/1:40c Rise of the Guardians
4:45pm/3:45c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone
8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 4
7:30am/6:30c Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
11am/10c Rise of the Guardians
1pm/12c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
2pm/1c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
4pm/3c Home Alone
6:30pm/5:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
12am/11c Deck the Halls (2006)

Thursday, December 5
7:30am/6:30c Holiday in Handcuffs
11am/10c Wrap Battle
12pm/11c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
12:30pm/11:30c Unaccompanied Minors
2:30pm/1:30c Deck the Halls (2006)
4:35pm/3:35c Arthur Christmas
6:40pm/5:40c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12am/11c Unaccompanied Minors

Friday, December 6
7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11am/10c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
11:30am/10:30c Home Alone 3
1:35pm/12:35c Arthur Christmas
3:40pm/2:40c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:20pm/4:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Frosty the Snowman
Freeform Premiere 8:30pm/7:30c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:30pm/8:30c The Santa Clause
11:30pm/10:30c The Santa Clause 2
1:30am/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, December 7
7am/6c Cricket on the Hearth
8am/7c Home Alone 3
10am/9c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
12pm/11c The Santa Clause
2:05pm/1:05c The Santa Clause 2
4:10pm/3:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:15pm/5:15c Frosty the Snowman
6:45pm/5:45c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:50pm/6:50c Home Alone
10:20pm/9:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
1am/12c Wrap Battle

Sunday, December 8
7am/6c Wrap Battle
8am/7c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House
10am/9c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
Freeform Premiere 12pm/11c Prancer Returns
2:05pm/1:05c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone
6:40pm/5:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:20pm/8:20c Despicable Me 2
11:25pm/10:25c Shrek
1:30am/12:30c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

Monday, December 9
7:30am/6:30c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
11am/10c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12pm/11c Home Alone 3
2:10pm/1:10c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
4:20pm/3:20c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
4:50pm/3:50c Shrek
6:55pm/5:55c Despicable Me 2
Season Finale Episodes 9pm/8c Wrap Battle

Tuesday, December 10
7:30am/6:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
11am/10c Wrap Battle
12pm/11c The Mistle-Tones
2:05pm/1:05c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
4:10pm/3:10c Deck the Halls (2006)
6:15pm/5:15c Arthur Christmas
8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 11
7:30am/6:30c 12 Dates of Christmas
11am/10c Deck the Halls (2006)
1:10pm/12:10c Arthur Christmas
3:20pm/2:20c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
5:20pm/4:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Same Time, Next Christmas
10pm/9c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12am/11c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Thursday, December 12
7am/6c The Preacher's Wife
11am/10c This Christmas
Freeform Premiere 1:35pm/12:35c The Perfect Holiday
3:35pm/2:35c The Holiday
6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause
8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause 2
12am/11c Snow

Friday, December 13
7am/6c Love the Coopers
12:30pm/11:30c The Santa Clause
2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 2
4:40pm/3:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:45pm/5:45c Home Alone
9:15pm/8:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55pm/10:55c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday, December 14
7am/6c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
9am/8c Arthur Christmas
11am/10c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
2pm/1c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:05pm/3:05c Home Alone
6:35pm/5:35c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55pm/10:55c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish

Sunday, December 15
7am/6c Arthur Christmas
9:05am/8:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
11:10am/10:10c Unaccompanied Minors
1:20pm/12:20c Deck the Halls (2006)
3:25pm/2:25c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:05pm/4:05c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:45pm/6:45c The Santa Clause
9:50pm/8:50c The Santa Clause 2
11:55pm/10:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 16
7am/6c Deck the Halls (2006)
9am/8c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
11am/10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:05pm/12:05c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:45pm/1:45c Rise of the Guardians
4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause
6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 2
2 Hour Holiday Special 9pm/8c Good Trouble

Tuesday, December 17
7am/6c Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
8:30am/7:30c Prancer Returns
10:30am/9:30c Rise of the Guardians
12:35pm/11:35c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
2:40pm/1:40c The Holiday
5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone
8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 18
7am/6c Prancer Returns
9am/8c I'll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
11:05am/10:05c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
1:10pm/12:10c The Simpsons Holiday-thon
3:10pm/2:10c Home Alone
5:40pm/4:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12am/11c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Thursday, December 19
7:30am/6:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8:30am/7:30c Snowglobe
10:30am/9:30c 12 Dates of Christmas
12:30pm/11:30c Deck the Halls (2006)
2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:40pm/3:40c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:20pm/6:20c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
9pm/8c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story
11pm/10c Rise of the Guardians
1am/12c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Friday, December 20
7am/6c Snow
9am/8c Snow 2: Brain Freeze
11am/10c Deck the Halls (2006)
1pm/12c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
3pm/2c Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:40pm/3:40c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:45pm/4:45c Frosty the Snowman
6:15pm/5:15c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
7:20pm/6:20c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story
9:20pm/8:20c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2
11:25pm/10:25c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
11:55pm/10:55c Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 21
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30am/6:30c Prancer Returns
9:40am/8:40c Arthur Christmas
11:50am/10:50c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12:55pm/11:55c Frosty the Snowman
1:25pm/12:25c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
2:30pm/1:30c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 2
4:35pm/3:35c Disney and Pixar's Toy Story That Time Forgot
5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause
7:10pm/6:10c The Santa Clause 2
9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55pm/10:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, December 22
7am/6c The Holiday
10:15am/9:15c The Santa Clause
12:25pm/11:25c The Santa Clause 2
2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:40pm/3:40c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:20pm/6:20c Home Alone
9:50pm/8:50c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:30am/11:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
1am/12c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, December 23
7am/6c Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
8am/7c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
10am/9c Deck the Halls (2006)
12pm/11c Prancer Returns
2:05pm/1:05c Arthur Christmas
4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone
6:40pm/5:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
9:20pm/8:20c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Tuesday, December 24
7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30am/6:30c Prancer Returns
11am/10c Kung Fu Panda Holiday
11:30am/10:30c Arthur Christmas
1:30pm/12:30c The Santa Clause
3:35pm/2:35c The Santa Clause 2
5:40pm/4:40c Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:20pm/7:20c Frosty the Snowman
8:50pm/7:50c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:55pm/8:55c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 25
7am/6c Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
9am/8c Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
11am/10c The Santa Clause
1:05pm/12:05c The Santa Clause 2
3:10pm/2:10c Frosty the Snowman
3:40pm/2:40c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
4:45pm/3:45c Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone
8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12am/11c Deck the Halls (2006)

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Freeform, Walt Disney Studios and this station.
