Arts & Entertainment

Tournament of Champions: James Holzhauer returns Wednesday to 'Jeopardy!'

The Las Vegas professional sports gambler known as 'Jeopardy James' is back on the game show Wednesday.

James Holzhauer is among the 15 top players competing in the "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" for the $250,000 grand prize.

Holzhauer won nearly two-and-a-half million dollars during his record-breaking streak.

He owns the top four spots for single-game winnings on "Jeopardy" and is second in total winnings, trailing only Ken Jennings.

Holzhauer earned $131,127 in one show in April, breaking the record of $110,914 he set just a week earlier.

The woman who knocked Holzhauer off his 32-game run, Emma Boettcher, a Chester County, Pennsylvania native and Chicago user experience librarian, will compete on Thursday's episode.

The "Tournament of Champions" runs until November 15.

You can watch "Jeopardy!" weekdays at 7 p.m. on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentalex trebeku.s. & worldgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2019 Bay Area Election Results
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Orinda moves forward with ban on some short-term rentals
San Francisco District Attorney race too close to call
EXCLUSIVE: SJ man brutally attacked on Halloween night, crooks later return to take his car
Kincade Fire: Vineyard owner loses $250,000 in grapes
Disturbing video shows altercation involving minors, security at SF mall
Show More
Survivor of Orinda Halloween shooting describes moments during chaos
Horse rides BART
Election Day: Races worth following on Bay Area ballots
'The Little Mermaid Live!': Behind-the-scenes look at dress rehearsal, set
Gov. Gavin Newsom pressures PG&E to 'transform' utility
More TOP STORIES News