Janet Jackson, Metallica to headline Salesforce's Dreamfest in San Francisco

Janet Jackson accepts the ultimate icon: music dance visual award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 28, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As the second day of Salesforce's Dreamforce conference gets underway downtown, ABC7 News has confirmed that R&B/pop star Janet Jackson will join Metallica as the headliners for Wednesday night's Dreamfest, the Ninth Annual "Concert for Kids" benefiting UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

The event, which is being presented by Salesforce.org, takes place Wednesday night at San Francisco's City Hall and Civic Center Plaza. Jackson is slated to perform her set inside the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium at 8 p.m. Metallica will play at 8:30 p.m. on the Civic Center Stage in front of the Asian Art Museum.

Admission is provided on a first-come, first-served basis for registered conference attendees. However, limited tickets are still available, starting at $1,000 each.

