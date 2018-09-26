SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --As the second day of Salesforce's Dreamforce conference gets underway downtown, ABC7 News has confirmed that R&B/pop star Janet Jackson will join Metallica as the headliners for Wednesday night's Dreamfest, the Ninth Annual "Concert for Kids" benefiting UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.
The event, which is being presented by Salesforce.org, takes place Wednesday night at San Francisco's City Hall and Civic Center Plaza. Jackson is slated to perform her set inside the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium at 8 p.m. Metallica will play at 8:30 p.m. on the Civic Center Stage in front of the Asian Art Museum.
Admission is provided on a first-come, first-served basis for registered conference attendees. However, limited tickets are still available, starting at $1,000 each.
