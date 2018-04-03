SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's official, Janet Jackson will be among the musicians who will headline the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco this summer.
Jackson and another headliner, Florence and the Machine, make history as the first female artists to headline the three-day festival.
Outside Lands has been sending out not-so-subtle hints since last week that Jackson would be joining the lineup that also includes, The Weeknd, Future, Beck, Bon Iver, James Blake, Portugal. the Man and Huey Lewis and the News. Even before announcing the headliners, pre-sale tickets sold out. Regular tickets go on sale Thursday at ten a.m. For the full lineup and ticket information click www.sfoutsidelands.com
