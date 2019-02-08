ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comedian Jay Pharoah talks about impersonating Barack Obama in front of the former President

Comedian Jay Pharoah was on Midday Live and talked about impersonating Barack Obama in front of the former President. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Comedian Jay Pharoah is in San Francisco for three shows at Cobb's Comedy Club. But before his show on Friday night, he joined ABC7's Midday Live for a few laughs and to do some celebrity impressions.

Pharoah talked about the time he impersonated Barack Obama in front of the former President.

He told ABC7 news anchor Reggie Aqui "I had to make sure that I nailed it," and in his best Barack Obama voice Pharoah said he asked Mr. Obama "am I doing good?" He says the former President told him he was doing "pretty good."
Pharoah, who you may remember from his days on Saturday Live, wasn't done with the impersonations. He did Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock.

Pharoah is going to do two shows on Saturday night and one more on Sunday.
