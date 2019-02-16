ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox's jet makes emergency landing in Ontario

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox were on board a private jet that made an emergency landing Friday at the Ontario International Airport, according to multiple reports.

LOS ANGELES --
The plane lost a wheel during takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport in the morning.

A group of twelve women were on board, reportedly heading to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico as a surprise for Aniston's 50th birthday. Some of those women on board included Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, and Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka.

The flight was diverted to Ontario after having to circle for hours to burn off fuel so it could safely land.

Footage from AIR7 HD shows two women who appear to be Aniston and Cox, hiding under an umbrella as they took a short walk on the runaway to another jet that was waiting for them.

The second plane landed safely in Cabo San Lucas a few hours ago.
