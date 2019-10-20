jennifer lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence marries art dealer Cooke Maroney

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney are pictured in file photos. (AP Photo/Francois Mori; Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

NEWPORT, R.I. -- Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars.

The "Hunger Games" star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday at a Newport, Rhode Island, mansion.

Lawrence's publicist confirmed to The Associated Press that the wedding took place, but did not provide additional details.

People.com reports that Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer were among the 150 guests at Belcourt Castle, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewelry company Alex and Ani.

The Newport Daily News reports that about 100 fans stood outside the mansion hoping to catch a glimpse of a celebrity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrhode islandcelebrityhollywoodu.s. & worldcelebrity weddingsweddingjennifer lawrence
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Emma Watson and more read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'
Jennifer Lawrence OK after both engines fail on private plane
Actress Jennifer Lawrence okay after both engines fail on private plane
Jennifer Lawrence is this year's highest-paid Oscar nominee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Controversial billboard depicts SF mayor smoking, holding stack of bills
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Driver plows into fire hydrant, causing major flood at UC Berkeley
3 soldiers killed during training exercise in Georgia
49ers beat Redskins in ugly 9-0 game to improve to 6-0
Ex-Baltimore mayor D'Alesandro, Pelosi's brother, dies at 90
Chick-fil-A to close first UK restaurant within 6 months
Show More
Man killed in shooting at apartment near SJSU
Controlled explosions topple damaged cranes at hotel site: VIDEO
Rodgers throws 5 TD passes, Packers gash Raiders 42-24
Overseas interest after $88 million Los Altos estate has 55 percent price drop
Qantas plane lands in Australia after world's longest commercial flight
More TOP STORIES News