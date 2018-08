Tapings of "Jeopardy!" have been put on hold while host Alex Trebek recuperates from surgery.Trebek, 77, underwent surgery in December after he hit his head during a fall, which caused some bleeding outside the brain.The surgery was successful. Trebek is expected to make a full recovery."Jeopardy!" tapings are expected to resume in mid-January.Trebek posted a video message about the hiatus on the show's official Facebook page.