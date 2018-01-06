ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Jerry Van Dyke, comedian and actor, dies at 86

Jerry Van Dyke appears on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' Dec. 1, 1964. (CBS via Getty Images)

Longtime comedian and actor Jerry Van Dyke has died. He was 86 years old.

The younger brother of famed actor Dick Van Dyke, Jerry made his own name in comedy, most notably as one of the stars of TV's "Coach."

"Coach" co-star Craig T. Nelson released a statement to Eyewitness News, saying he is incredibly sad to hear of his passing.

"He was such a brilliant comedian and we had a great time working together on "Coach." It is just devastating news. My thoughts and prayers are with Shirley and the family."
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentactorcelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Evanescence & Lindsey Stirling - Truly a Transcendent Concert Experience!
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News