SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Changing your life can be as easy as putting one foot in front of the other. That is a message you can hear in the new film, 'Brittany Runs a Marathon' and actress Jillian Bell and writer/director Paul Downs Colaizzo speak with ABC7's Kumasi Aaron about why he wrote it and what they hope viewers take away from it.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Actress Jillian Bell discusses new movie 'Brittany Runs a Marathon' on Midday Live
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News