Super Bowl 2020

Jimmy Kimmel asks 49ers fans to wear Kansas Chiefs uniforms, gear for 'Traitor Schmoes'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here in San Francisco, we root for the 49ers.

Fans say they are pumped for Super Bowl Sunday.

But ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel may have found some weak fans among us.

In his latest segment called "Traitor Schmoes," Kimmel's team went to San Francisco to talk to Niners fans.

But they did not want to go all the way to Kansas City to find people rooting for the Chiefs.

Watch the video above to see this entire segment

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscosan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsjimmy kimmel livejimmy kimmelsuper bowl 2020sports
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
Los Tigres del Norte to kick off Super Bowl's Spanish language broadcast
Los Tigres del Norte comenzarán la transmisión en español del Supertazón con un mensaje especial
WATCH IN 60: Exposing 'unfaithful' 49ers fans, Market St. bans private cars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Private vehicle ban begins on Market Street in SF
Kobe's wife changes IG profile photo in 1st public move since crash
Super Bowl 2020: Hidden gems when visiting Miami
Former Tam High student arrested after lockdown; replica weapon seized
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West Los Angeles
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
'Mighty Ducks' star arrested for burglary while on meth
Show More
Coronavirus in US: Americans flown from China virus zone arrive in Calif.
Reward increased for info on suspect in murder of Santa Cruz Co. tech exec
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Magic Johnson: Kobe Bryant poured his heart and soul into basketball
More TOP STORIES News