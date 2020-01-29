Jimmy Kimmel asks 49ers fans to wear Kansas Chiefs uniforms, gear for 'Traitor Schmoes'

Fans say they are pumped for Super Bowl Sunday.
But ABC late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel may have found some weak fans among us.
In his latest segment called "Traitor Schmoes," Kimmel's team went to San Francisco to talk to Niners fans.
But they did not want to go all the way to Kansas City to find people rooting for the Chiefs.
Watch the video above to see this entire segment
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- Hard Rock Stadium food to feature Miami classics, imported delicacies
- Funniest moments from 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night
- Strategies for scoring Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market
- #BayAreaUnite: A look at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
- Super Bowl 2020 predictions: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs and why
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- 49ers Gold Rush dancers teach Larry Beil how to cheer 'Super Bowl style'
- 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army sergeant
- Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area
- Everything you need to know about buying Super Bowl 54 tickets
Super Bowl 2020: $100,000 luxury weekend package for 49ers fans will get you to the game on a yacht