Join the festivities! Holiday fun at the SF Symphony [Sponsored]

With the holiday season in full swing, the San Francisco Symphony is gearing up for a festive array of concerts that are naughty and nice, with all the spice!
Bring your friends and family and get into the holiday spirit with three seasonal showcases, from a lovable Christmas comedy to a throwback rock 'n' roll fest straight from Broadway.
And did we mention a star-studded New Year's Eve celebration, featuring Peaches Christ and special guests from the silver screen? Holidays with the Symphony are the perfect way to make the season bright.
'Home Alone' is screening with live accompaniment.
First up is a screening of the 1990 holiday classic Home Alone, in which 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is mistakenly left behind while his family jets off to Paris for Christmas. The Symphony, along with three children's choruses, will perform John Williams' exuberant score live to accompany this hilarious and heartwarming family comedy.
The Midtown Men perform holiday hits and 60s-style rock 'n' roll.
Next up are The Midtown Men, comprised of four stars from the original cast of the hit Broadway musical Jersey Boys. For one night only, this phenomenal vocal quartet will sparkle at Davies Symphony Hall, performing '60s rock and holiday standards. After sharing the stage for more than a thousand performances on Broadway, The Midtown Men are bringing audiences to their feet across the globe with high-octane performances that shouldn't be missed!
Finally, ring in 2019 with a little New Year's Gaiety, featuring San Francisco's drag sensation Peaches Christ, conductor Edwin Outwater and the SF Symphony. Joining the orchestra will be special guest stars Jane Lynch (Best in Show, Glee) and Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story, 30 Rock), along with drag queens galore. Expect a night of big laughs, big fun and even bigger hair.
For more information on these upcoming performances, check out the full holiday schedule at Davies Symphony Hall:
- Home Alone, Wednesday, December 19-Friday, December 21
- The Midtown Men, Saturday, December 22
- New Year's Gaiety with Edwin Outwater and Peaches Christ, Monday, December 31
