Lee Daniels says Jussie Smollett not returning for final season of 'Empire'

Lee Daniels, co-creator of Empire, said on Twitter Tuesday night that embattled actor Jussie Smollett will not be returning to the show for its final season.Daniels was responding to a report by Variety that claimed the show's writers were throwing out ideas for the upcoming final season with the belief Smollett would appear in some episodes.Daniels said that's not factual.Smollett's character was cut from the end of last season after Chicago police charged him with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report in an attack he allegedly staged against himself. Those charges were later dropped.Both 20th Century Fox and Smollett's representatives had no comment Tuesday night.