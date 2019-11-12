K-Pop group BLACKPINK makes YouTube history

A musical group you may never have heard of proved they're one in a billion.
BLACKPINK became the first-ever K-pop group to reach one billion views on YouTube.
It took just under a year and a half for the video for their song "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" to reach the milestone.
The only other Korean artist to earn one billion views is Psy for his song "Gangnam Style." That video now has nearly 3.5 billion views.
Both videos are still billions of views away from being the all-time most viewed YouTube video. That title goes to the Spanish-language hit "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.
