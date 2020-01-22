Arts & Entertainment

K-pop sensation BTS coming to Levi's Stadium in April 2020

BTS performs "Fake Love" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready Bay Area BTS fans!

The K-pop sensation is coming to Levi's Stadium in April for two nights.

RELATED: BTS Army celebrates at Oracle Arena for 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland

BTS will be performing Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.

These shows are part of the "Map of the Soul" tour that will also make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C., and Toronto before wrapping up on June 6 in Chicago.

Tickets can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. BTS Global Official Fanclub Army Membership users will get the first chance to purchase tickets on Feb. 5 starting at 3 p.m. local time through 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.

RELATED: K-Pop sensation NCT 127 performs in Bay Area for the first time

The General Verified Fan presale (for non-fan club members) will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 through 11 p.m. that same day.

Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale now through Sunday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. by signing up here.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. at LiveNation.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsanta claraconcertlive musicmusiclevi's stadiumbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area man says son roughed up during questioning
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'Got English?' sign posted at San Rafael elementary school
Berkeley proposes emergency tent shelter under overpass but Caltrans says not safe
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Super Bowl 2020: Official 49ers watch parties to be held in SJ, SF
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
Show More
Localish coming to TV as broadcast network in February
Jane Fonda says she'll expand 'Fire Drill Friday' climate protests
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
Sunscreen ingredients can seep into blood stream: FDA
Terminally ill dog becomes police K-9 for a day
More TOP STORIES News