SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready Bay Area BTS fans!
The K-pop sensation is coming to Levi's Stadium in April for two nights.
RELATED: BTS Army celebrates at Oracle Arena for 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
BTS will be performing Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.
These shows are part of the "Map of the Soul" tour that will also make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C., and Toronto before wrapping up on June 6 in Chicago.
Tickets can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. BTS Global Official Fanclub Army Membership users will get the first chance to purchase tickets on Feb. 5 starting at 3 p.m. local time through 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.
RELATED: K-Pop sensation NCT 127 performs in Bay Area for the first time
The General Verified Fan presale (for non-fan club members) will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 through 11 p.m. that same day.
Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale now through Sunday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. by signing up here.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. at LiveNation.com
K-pop sensation BTS coming to Levi's Stadium in April 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News